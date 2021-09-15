Minister glad plans for ‘£20 billion bridge’ or ‘tunnels and and roundabout under the sea’ shelved

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she is pleased that plans for the “distraction” of a '£20bn bridge' or “roundabout under the sea” connecting Northern Ireland to Scotland have been shelved.

It emerged earlier this week that Boris Johnson's plans for a fixed link in the form of a bridge or a tunnel - which have been branded a 'Boris Bridge' or 'Boris Burrow' - have been put on the back burner due to budgetary constraints.

Mooted for years, there have also been suggestions England could be connected to NI and Scotland via a series of tunnels connected to an underwater roundabout beneath the Isle of Man.

A UK Government official reportedly told the Financial Times earlier this week that plans for a fixed link between the NI and GB are "dead - at least for now”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the Government did not deny the plans have been shelved, stating: "Boosting connectivity across the UK and improving transport infrastructure are at the heart of our levelling up agenda.

"That is why we asked Sir Peter Hendy to lead a Union Connectivity Review to look at future transport priorities, based on the wider strategic case for investment and the benefit it will bring to people and businesses across the UK.

"On the back of his interim report in March, we have committed £20m to develop plans that can assess options on road and rail schemes.

"We're now looking forward to his final recommendations ahead of the spending review, where we will consider and confirm funding plans for delivering improved connectivity between all parts of the UK."

During a meeting of Stormont's Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, the SDLP's Dolores Kelly asked Minister Mallon if there has been any further commitments from the Treasury in relation to improving Northern Ireland's infrastructure.

"Given that now Boris Johnson has ditched both the bridge and the tunnel, and the Executive and the British Government have recognised, like many other nations, the importance of infrastructure as the main driver for recovery post-Covid... has there been any commitment from the British Government or the Treasury for money that is ring-fenced for infrastructure here?" Ms Kelly asked.

Ms Mallon responded: "I was pleased that we got confirmation that the distraction of a £20 billion fixed bridge, or three tunnels and a roundabout under the sea has finally been put to bed. This was a bridge estimated to cost around £20bn and we all know round this table what we could do with £20bn for our infrastructure and our communities.

"The truth is that Boris Johnson and the British Government have signed up to a number of infrastructure commitments in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal. It was Boris Johnson that wanted to 'turbocharge' our infrastructure in NDNA and I continue to make engagements with counterparts in the British Government to press on them to realise that commitment."

The official feasibility study into a 'fixed link' between GB and NI is still underway.

One of the main issues with a bridge or tunnel connecting Northern Ireland to Scotland is Beaufort's Dyke, an area of the Irish Sea where it is believed more than one million tonnes of munitions from the two world wars were dumped by the War Office and its successor, the Ministry of Defence, up until the mid-1970s.