Minister hopes for fall in Covid-19 R number before schools reopen

The Covid-19 reproduction (R) number would “ideally” need to drop below one before schools reopen, the Communities Minister has said.

Caral Ni Chuilin said the R value – which is the average number of people an infected person will pass the virus on to – was between 1.4 and 1.6 when the Executive made the decision to close schools for two weeks.

The Communities Minister, who is self-isolating at home after a family member tested positive for Covid-19, also warned about the behaviour of some when leaving and collecting pupils at school.

Schools are to open again on November 2 following an extended mid-term break.

Ms Ni Chuilin was asked whether the Executive has set a R value target before reopening schools.

The measures schools staff have adhered to have been great but we need to look at behaviour when we are dropping kids off and picking kids up Caral Ni Chuilin

“Ideally we need to get it below one,” she told BBC’s The View programme.

“The measures schools staff have adhered to have been great but we need to look at behaviour when we are dropping kids off and picking kids up.

“I know that schools have done their best but the issue is still with us. Today we have over 30 people in intensive care fighting for their lives.

“When we made those decisions there were 26 people. We still have a big job of work and we need to get that R rate down.”

She added, however, that it is the Executive’s intention to keep schools open.

“However, given the statistics, and behind those statistics are families who have been impacted by Covid, we need to ensure we get our medical and scientific advice and evidence,” she added.

“Regrettably that’s the position we have been in.

“Let me assure everyone it is our intention to keep schools open and lessen the restrictions as the numbers of people impacted by Covid decrease.”

A total of eight coronavirus-linked deaths and 896 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health confirmed.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 653.

There have been 34,105 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

There are 317 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.

Ms Ni Chuilin reiterated comments made by Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who said that a potential extension of the region’s four-week circuit-break lockdown cannot be taken off the table.

The minister said it was a “sensible” approach.

“We are dealing with a pandemic and none of us across the world know what is ahead of us other than, through our own behaviour and changes in our customs and practices, we can try keep this virus at bay and try to restrict the potency of this virus,” she added.

While the current regulations do not prevent fans attending elite sporting events in limited numbers, Ms Ni Chuilin repeated her calls for fans not to attend football games.

The GAA has stopped spectators attending games while Ulster Rugby will also play its home games behind closed doors until Stormont reviews the measures again in mid-November.

However, Irish FA has allowed spectators to attend Northern Ireland matches.

The minister on Sunday made another plea to the IFA to play their games behind closed doors.