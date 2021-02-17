Minister shatters priority vaccine hopes for special school teachers

Education Minister Peter Weir has dashed any lingering hopes that all special school teachers could receive early vaccinations against Covid.

While Mr Weir said that he was in total agreement on the need for teachers to receive the vaccination as early as possible, he again stressed that the decision lies with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and that the Department of Health has shown a reluctance to deviate from those policies.

"I am well aware this puts principals in special education schools in a very difficult position," Mr Weir told the Assembly yesterday.

"I want to see a situation where there is an early vaccination for all educational staff, but JCVI has an agreed prioritisation list.

"I think it would make sense to offer it to all staff, that would be my position," he said.

"Health made it very clear that they were not prepared to support something which they felt went against the JCVI." Mr Weir said there has been ongoing engagement between the Education Department, the Education Authority, the strategic leadership group of the special schools, the Public Health Agency and the chief medical officer.

The Department of Health has indicated that it would prioritise "around a range of children with particular clinical vulnerabilities," the Minister added.

Hopes had been raised last week that all teachers working with the most vulnerable children would be in line to move up the vaccination queue, but now principals are facing difficult decisions on which members of staff to vaccinate once they return from the half term break.

Several special schools have already moved to a two day week to keep the number of those attending down to a manageable level.

A leading teachers' union has said that the concerns for safety remain very real.

Justin McCamphill, northern official with the NASUWT, has been leading calls for education staff working in the sector deserved to be treated in the same way as frontline health workers.

"There is a big crossover between health and education in the special school sector," he said.

"You have staff who work for the Department of Health in special schools who have received the vaccine, but not staff who work for the Department of Education.

"I'm not saying they do the same job, but they're still in the same room. We remain very concerned for our members."

Mr Weir said that work had been ongoing to prioritise which teachers would be in a position to receive the vaccine.

"It's a two stage process," he said. "First we need to identify the children most at risk, then prepare for delivery on the ground.

"We are reaching completion of the first stage of that. We're not as far on as I would have wanted."