Minister urged to act over extra-work payments for examiners in NI

The Department of Education and Northern Ireland’s examinations body, the CCEA, have been urged to consider payments for examiners who have undertaken extra work this summer.

Examiners in Scotland are to receive a one-off payment of £400 for their extra work, while in England they are receiving remuneration through the furlough scheme, but no measures have been put in place to reward those who have undertaken extra responsibility due to the cancellation of exams at A-level, AS-level and GCSE, with many having had to work long additional hours assessing teacher supplied grades.

The Department confirmed: “There are no current plans to make a one-off payment to teachers in excess of their normal salary.

“However, the Department acknowledges the dedication of teachers in Northern Ireland and pays tribute to their hard work, professionalism and commitment over the past sixteen months in working to overcome the unprecedented challenges presented by Covid-19.”

SDLP education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan has now called for fair payment for examiners in line with other parts of the UK, and urged Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to act.

“The NI examining body CCEA will not be paying examiners for this extra work, despite other areas of the UK deciding to remunerate teachers for their work,” he said.

“Examiners have invested many additional hours into assessing pupils’ work to award GCSE, AS and A2 Level grades this year in extremely difficult circumstances..

“I am disappointed that so far, no plans have been made to properly compensate examiners who are involved in this vital work. It is unacceptable that the Minister has chosen to abdicate her responsibility to find a solution for those completing this important service.

“The answer given by the Minister on this issue rings hollow when all other nations managed to pay examiners for their time this year and it is only fair that examiners in the North receive the same recognition as elsewhere on these islands.

“I have raised this issue with the Minister and CCEA directly to find a solution that rewards examiners for their work.”

The CCEA was also approached for comment.