Minister urged to progress A5 ahead of expected election

Meeting hears of 32 lives lost on ‘death trap’ road since 2011

Derry and Strabane councillors have urged Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to do everything in his power to advance the flagship A5 road project ahead of an expected pre-Christmas election.

At a special council meeting, politicians described the road project, which has been plagued by delays, as a “death trap” which needs to be upgraded for the sake of public safety.

Since 2011 there have been 32 lives lost on the A5, with five of those coming in recent months.

With potentially only nine days left in his Ministerial role before an election is called, Mr O’Dowd said he recognised the need to move the project forward.

“It’s quite clear the A5 has now become a road which is presenting dangers to its users because of the volume of and type of road that it is – it's simply not fit for purpose,” he told the meeting.

“And hence the reason why I’m so keen to progress the A5 for road safety reasons and also for economic development reasons.

“If we are to economically develop Derry and the west then we need proper road infrastructure to do so and the new A5 will be proper road infrastructure to allow inward investment and indeed foreign direct investment into that part of the world to create well-paid jobs and to give an economic return to people who live in that area.”

In September 2020 the department received an interim planning report from planning appeals commission (PAC) in relation to a public inquiry held in March of the same year.

There were two key recommendations for assessment of flood risk and scheme alternatives. The PAC adjourned the inquiry to allow those recommendations to be incorporated and put it out to public consultation.

That consultation process closed on May 16. The Minister said there were around 200 responses, the majority came from individuals or groups who were opposed to the A5.

He said that was “not a true reflection of the public support and elected representatives support that there is for the new A5.”

If further consultations are required he urged people to come forward in support of the project.

Hopes the PAC would meet again before Christmas to move the process along were dashed.

It is anticipated the PAC will meet in early spring and if there’s a positive conclusion he is hopeful “we could commence construction of the A5 early 2024 with completion of the scheme by 2028”.

He caveated that by saying major delays have come as a result of legal action taken by one particular group opposed to the A5 and every time that happens it adds a year to 18 months to the clock.

The Minister added: “The debate is over. If the PAC record a positive response, what we now need is for building work to start on the A5.”

SDLP Councillor Steven Edwards said his party is fully supportive of the A5 upgrade. He described it as the “single most important road upgrade on the island” given how dangerous the current road has proven to be.

A letter from the department, he added, confirmed that an upgrade would save 19 lives, prevent over 2,000 collisions and avoid over 2,700 injuries in a 60 year period.

Sinn Fein Councillor Michaela Boyle said public support for the road evidentially outweighs dissenting voices so there needs to be a “positive campaign” involving road haulage groups.

It opens up the whole area of west Tyrone, Donegal, Derry and Dublin for economic investment but those matters are eclipsed by the health and safety need, she added.

A point was also made by Councillor Martin Reilly about delays to the A6 pushing more people towards the A5.

The Minister confirmed the budget isn’t the problem but as one of the Executive’s flagship projects finances will have to be approved.

Funding from the Republic is still said to be available although costs have risen since the project was first mooted.