Minister urges people to stay away from Holylands on St Patrick’s Day

A Stormont minister has urged students to stay away from a St Patrick’s Day party hotspot in Belfast.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey told prospective revellers to use their common sense and avoid the Holylands student area next week.

Large street parties and linked anti-social behaviour have become synonymous with the streets of the Holylands on St Patrick’s Day.

Local representatives have voiced concern about the consequences for public health if such scenes are repeated on March 17 while Northern Ireland continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

House parties in the area have already been a source of concern at various points during the pandemic, with police repeatedly intervening to break up illegal gatherings and issue fines.

Ms Hargey was responding to an Assembly question from South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw, who said the problems in the Holylands were “escalating” ahead of next Wednesday.

The minister, who is also a constituency representative for the area, replied: “People need to adhere to the guidance and the regulations.

“I’m asking any person who thinks that they want to go to the Holylands next week, not to do so, to use their common sense and ensure that they stay away, not just for the peace of mind of residents and students who live there, but also for the wider public in terms of the pandemic that we’re trying to deal with, for the health trusts who are trying to reduce cases.

“I would echo the calls for calm and for people not to go near the area.”

The minister was answering questions about a wider Stormont review of the issue of overcrowding and the high proportion of houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) in the area.

Ms Hargey’s department commenced a review of the HMO licensing rules last year.