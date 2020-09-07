Minister vows to press ahead with series of planning decisions

Nichola Mallon said a law change had clarified her ability to act without resource to executive colleagues.

The infrastructure minister has vowed to push ahead with a series of major planning decisions after a law change clarified her powers.

Nichola Mallon said the granting of royal assent to the Executive Committee (Functions) Act enabled her to act without resource to executive colleagues.

She told the Assembly she hoped to soon be in a position to take decisions on controversial applications to redevelop Casement Park in west Belfast and build a major waste incinerator plant in North Belfast.

The law was changed in response to a court decision over the Arc21 incinerator project.

The 2018 court judgment had placed a question mark over the infrastructure minister’s powers to take significant planning decisions without the approval of the wider executive.

The new law has clarified what constitutes a cross-cutting decision, amid concerns that the judgment set a precedent that any issue involving more than one minister should be referred to the executive.

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster faced some internal unrest over the bill, amid concerns it could pave the way for more ministerial solo-runs.

Despite the dissenting voices in her party, Mrs Foster still managed to secure the necessary backing to fast track the bill through the Assembly.

Mrs Mallon was asked during Assembly question time by TUV leader Jim Allister whether she was now assured that she could make decisions without resource to the executive.

She said that was her understanding.

“As such, and I see the taking of planning decisions as an important component in assisting our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, I intend to begin making decisions shortly on a number of planning applications, which officials have been working on to bring to a decision point,” the minister added.

The GAA’s bid to redevelop Casement Park has been held up by opposition from some residents.

A redrafted proposal, which has been scaled back from the original plan, is currently with Mrs Mallon’s officials.

“I have previously stressed the need for progression of this long-awaited application and my officials continue to work at pace so it can be brought forward for a decision,” she said.

“Officials have substantively completed their assessment of the application and are presently considering a recently submitted objection to the application.

As infrastructure minister, it is important to me that any planning decision taken is robust and sustainable and that it is taken in an open and transparent manner on its planning merits Nichola Mallon

“It is important that due process is followed if a sound decision is to be made and it is hoped that a recommendation on this significant application can be brought forward shortly.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke asked the minister whether she would recuse herself from the decision on the Arc21 project, given her past opposition to it as North Belfast MLA.

The minister replied: “It is well known that I supported NoArc21 (campaign against the application) in my role as MLA for North Belfast.

“However, I am now the infrastructure minister and, as such, I am guided by the ministerial code of conduct, as well as the pledge of office I took when I accepted the portfolio for the Department of Infrastructure.

“As infrastructure minister, it is important to me that any planning decision taken is robust and sustainable and that it is taken in an open and transparent manner on its planning merits.

“As such, I will not come to any conclusions on the processing of this application until I have carefully considered the report and recommendations of my planning officials.”