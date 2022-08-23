Ministers agree to meet families over drugs crisis

Call for more help for addicts after 15 die on streets of Belfast this summer

Patrick McIlroy who died on the streets of Belfast in June 2022

Families of people who died in Belfast city centre over the summer are to meet Stormont ministers to discuss the need for better addiction services.

Last month the body of a 19-year-old homeless woman was found in North Street.

Her death brought the number of people who have died on the city’s streets recently to 15.

In June six homeless men died of drug overdoses within two weeks.

One was Patrick McIlroy. His aunt Rebecca will be among those to meet the Health, Justice and Communities Ministers on September 8.

She said: “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. We didn’t realise how bad it was until it came to our door and Patrick died.

“We knew he took drugs and did heroin, but didn’t realise just how bad it was.

“It’s just so sad that this city has come to this. In 2022 this should not be happening; they should have a facility, they really should.”

Drug taking on the streets has become noticeably worse in recent years, Rebecca added.

“They used to hide up entries and do it, now they’re doing it bare-faced in the street,” she said.

“The day after Patrick’s memorial service I went into town and walked around to where he died and there were dealers on the street dealing to young ones.

“I just walked up Castle Street crying, thinking: ‘Oh my God, this is terrible’. It’s so sad.”

She described Patrick as a “gentle soul” who “did an awful lot for people” before he became addicted to drugs.

The 27-year-old didn’t have a “stable upbringing”, and had been in foster care as a child and lived a transient life.

Patrick was a mental health support worker at Lagan Valley Hospital, but following a traumatic event he turned to drugs.

He was sleeping rough on the streets for around four years and just out of jail when he relapsed. It was initially thought he had taken heroin, but his loved ones have been told it was Ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic often used on animals.

Toxicology results, which his family are still waiting on, will determine the facts.

Rebecca added: “He would have come to us and got clean.

“We’d have got him washed and changed, given him some money and got sorted.

“Then, he would go out again and get back on the drugs.

“Family members brought him home, but he just wanted to take drugs.

“When he was in jail, he said: ‘That’s my rehabilitation’. And I thought that’s sad, because there’s nothing out here for these kids to get them help, there’s nothing for them.

“They need to be clean for five days — how can they when they’re addicted?”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who runs a homelessness support group, said Belfast urgently needs a medical detoxification centre.

It is extremely dangerous for people coming off alcohol or drugs, he said, as many cannot afford to wait and need immediate medical support.

Mr McCusker believes we should be looking at best practice elsewhere, such as safe injecting facilities.

The Department of Health said: “The Health Minister has accepted an invitation to meet with a range of people who have been directly impacted by these issues.”