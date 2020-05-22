Minister's call to prayer for Hannah Smyth hurt in Ballycastle fatal quad crash

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

A Presbyterian Minister has called for "immediate prayer" for Co Antrim crash victim Hannah Smyth (5), who remains in a critical condition in hospital following a quad bike accident which claimed the lives of her mother and little sister.

The Smyth family's minister, Rev John Stanbridge of Ballycastle and Croaghmore Presbyterian Church, said he believed the next few hours would be crucial to the little girl's prospects of recovery.

Hannah's mum Clare Smyth and her daughter Bethany (3) died instantly when the quad bike they were travelling on collided with a tractor on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle on the afternoon of May 12.

Hannah was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she remains in a critical condition.

Appealing for prayers for the little girl, the Smyth family minister, Rev Stanbridge said the family had asked him to make the prayer request.

"Just off the phone with the Smyth family and they have asked for immediate prayer for Hannah who remains in a critical condition," he said.

"Family have been told that the next 24-72 hrs will be crucial.

"Prayer for only what God can do, a miracle of healing, body and mind for Hannah.

"Please let's pray, pray, pray."

The minister's heartfelt message has been re-posted on Presbyterian Church social media across Northern Ireland.

Earlier this week, Rev Stanbridge said Hannah was making "small but significant steps" on the road to recovery.

The clergyman's call to prayer came after police issued a fresh appeal for information about the May 12 crash at Whitepark Road in Ballycastle.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, PSNI Inspector Moore said police are continuing to appeal for information about the fatal crash.

"At around 4.50pm, the collision involved a quad bike and a tractor," he said.

"Tragically a woman and a young girl, understood to be mother and daughter, died following the incident.

"A second young girl was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured the collision on their dash-cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101."