Ministers ordered civil servants to carry out spending proposals 105 times since Good Friday Agreement

Permanent secretaries expressed concerns over unaffordability of eight of them, according to Audit Office report

Senior civil servants in Northern Ireland have been ordered to carry out spending proposals by ministers more than 100 times since the Good Friday Agreement, a new report reveals.

Permanent secretaries expressed concerns over the unaffordability of eight of them for the first time in the UK, according to the Audit Office report.

A total of 105 ministerial directions (MDs) have been issued by Stormont ministers. By contrast, the Welsh government issued one such direction and the Scottish government issued five since 1998.

None of the eight potentially unaffordable decisions have faced scrutiny, in the absence of an Assembly. They include funding to Derry City and Strabane District Council for Derry City Airport, GP training places, the Engage and Healthy Happy Minds schemes for schools, and cash for the health service.

Ministerial directions are formal orders from ministers directing their Permanent Secretary to proceed with a spending proposal, despite any objections.

From the collapse of the Executive in February 2022 until ministers left office last October, 14 MDs were issued. In the absence of an Assembly none of these decisions have faced scrutiny.

And for the first time in the UK, civil servants expressed concerns over the affordability of eight of these 14 decisions.

“This was in a period where there was no Executive, no formal budget approval for 2022-23, no monitoring rounds and no means of seeking additional in-year funding,” the auditor said.

Almost half of all Stormont’s ministerial directions (51) related to the Covid-19 crisis, when ministers and departments released critical funds into the local economy at a time of great need, according to the Audit Office.

These decisions related to around £1.4bn in spending during the pandemic.

Despite this, ministerial directions have been used much more often by Stormont than the other devolved governments in the UK.

The Audit Office report states that they “should be a rare event”.

But the report adds: “Since 1998 a total of 105 MDs (ministerial directions) have been issued in NI, 69 of which were issued since 1 April 2020.

“The primary reason behind the significant increase since April 2020 has been the spending proposals developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, in the same period there has also been an increase in the frequency of non-Covid-19-related directions, including a number arising due to the absence of an agreed budget for the 2022-23 financial year.”

In the same time period, a total of 82 MDs were issued in Westminster. Of these, 15 related to pandemic spending proposals and five related to the UK’s exit from the EU. Between 11 January 2020 — when the Assembly returned from suspension — and 28 October 2022 — when caretaker ministers were no longer in post — 69 MDs were issued by ministers, representing almost £2bn of public spending.

But in the same period, none were issued in Scotland or Wales and 26 were issued in England, of which 15 were Covid related.

The main concerns were value for money (56 times), followed by affordability (8 times). Comptroller and Auditor General, Dorinnia Carville, recommended updated official guidance to be published. She also recommended that the Department of Finance gives further consideration to the potential reasons for the use of so many MDs. “If acted upon, these will help further improve the transparency around their use and the efficiency of the reporting process to the Assembly, the C&AG, and the public.”