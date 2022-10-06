Ministers urged to ‘take urgent action’ amid industrial action among nurses and teachers

Both the Health and Education ministers should take “urgent action” to avert strikes among nurses and teachers, according to the SDLP.

It comes after it emerged the Royal College of Nursing is balloting all of its UK members and teaching unions here also set for industrial action.

MLA Colin McGrath said a potential strike by nurses here was the “last thing we need”.

"Our nurses should not have to go through this to receive fair pay, so much is expected of them each and every day and even now, when the cost of living emergency is heaping pressure on everyone, they have been left with little choice but to consider strike action,” the SDLP MLA said.

“The last nurses strike in the north focused the minds of our politicians and played a big part in the restoration of the institutions, we need to see similar action from ministers to sit down with the RCN and reach a pay agreement that allows nurses to support their families while caring for patients to the best of their ability.

If strike action by nurses is called, with the union balloting its 300,000 members over potential action next month, it will be the first in its 106-year history – although the union has taken action in Northern Ireland previously.

The ballot by nurses closes on November 2.

The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.

Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.

Pat Cullen told BBC's Today programme on Thursday morning: "Nurses have made every attempt to get Government to listen to the fact that there's hundreds of thousands of nursing vacancies across this country and nurses are struggling to provide safe care for their patients.

"The only way that we're going to address those vacancies and ensure that we recruit nurses into our health services and hold onto the brilliant services that we've got is if we pay them a decent wage."

Ms Cullen added: "We're very clear. Our position is that in order to address the crisis within the profession, it's 5% above the rate of inflation.

"If this Government does not address that, then our fear is that we'll continue to lose the great nurses we've got.

"We're losing thousands of nurses from our health service and that's against a backdrop of thousands and thousands of vacancies."

She added that the Government's offer of a 3% wage rise "makes a difference to a nurse's wage of 72p a week".

"I don't think that's the decent thing to do for nursing staff or the decent thing to do for patients.

"Nurses will do nothing to add to the risk that patients are facing every single day as a consequence of not having those nurses in the system to look after them.

"I had a privilege to lead the first nurses' strike in Northern Ireland for 103 years. That was done very safely, very effectively and totally professionally, and that put no patient at further risk.

"We had very clear protocols about organising it. There is no thing in our profession where we down tools and walk off wards or leave our patients in the community.

"We continue to provide critical services throughout any strike."

She added that they would be potentially taking action to "save the health service".

Meanwhile, members of the INTO, NAHT and NEU teaching unions have voted to take co-ordinated action short of strike.

The vote came after the unions here rejected a pay offer, with the industrial action likely to impact administrative tasks and the refusal to take on unpaid duties.

The unions claimed any action would not interfere with the teaching and learning of children.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan called on the Education Minister to “seek a solution”.

"Like our nurses, so much is expected of our teachers, during the pandemic they were expected to turn up, putting themselves and their families at significant risk, they are entrusted with developing our young people and fostering their futures and the least they deserve is to be compensated appropriately,” he said.

"Our children have had enough interruption to their education over the past few years and Minister McIlveen needs to recognise this situation and address it immediately.”

In addition, workers at Northern Ireland’s only 999 call centre will be taking part in strike action on Thursday in a dispute with BT.

Staff at the emergency call handlers centre in Northern Ireland will join their colleagues at six other locations across the UK in industrial action.

The BT worker strike will be held on Thursday, as well as Monday, Thursday, October 20, and Monday, October 24.

These walkouts will include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers across the UK who have walked out in previous months.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the dispute centres on workers opposing the “imposition by company management of an incredibly low flat-rate pay rise”.

The Department of Health and Department of Education have both been contacted.