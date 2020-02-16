'Miracle no one was hurt' as Storm Dennis damages Dundonald shops

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Business owners said it was a “miracle that no one got hurt” when a row of Gilnahirk shops were badly damaged this afternoon as a result of Storm Dennis.

The scene of devastation on the Gilnahirk Road near Dundonald happened at around lunchtim, with the brickwork and signs of five shops being ripped apart and strewn over the car park due to the strong winds.

While most of the businesses were closed, Five Percent Cafe was open and serving around 35 customers at the time.

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

No one was hurt in the incident and no damage was reported to any of the cars parked outside.

Andrea Millen (48) owns one of the affected businesses, Valley Barbers. She arrived at the aftermath following a call from the local garage.

“It was just mayhem, the front of all the buildings just down,” she explained.

“It is just by the grace of God that it wasn't yesterday. It is so busy along here, children and young families, that if this had of happened yesterday, it is not even worth thinking about.

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“Someone would have got killed, definitely.

Read more Storm Dennis: Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

“It is absolutely devastating. I have great staff it has taken me two years to build up to where I am. It is a great wee business and it is sad at this stage for me and the staff and the people that live around here.”

A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds across Northern Ireland until 11am on Monday.

Storm damage caused to shops on the Gilnahirk Road in Dundonald on February 16th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

It comes following heavy rain and flooding in several areas on Saturday, with disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Storm Dennis is the second major storm to hit in the last week, with Storm Ciara reeking havoc last weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some very strong winds are likely in association with Storm Dennis. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely within the warning area for much of the period.

A yellow weather warning is in effect from 10am on Sunday until 11am on Monday. Credit: Met Office

"Gusts of 70mph are likely at times, more especially across western Scotland on Sunday afternoon and evening, as well as in association with heavy showers elsewhere. A separate swathe of 70-75 mph gusts probably crossing the far north of Scotland and Orkney for a time early on Monday."

Two roads have been closed due to fallen trees: the Steedstown Road in Lisburn and the Ardlough Road between Drumahoe Road and Rossdowney Road in Londonderry.

A 30mph speed limit is in place on the Foyle Bridge due to high winds.