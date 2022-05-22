‘Miracle’ nobody was hurt after drunk driver ‘impales’ car on garden fence in Cookstown

Police in Cookstown have said it is a “miracle” nobody was hurt after a drunk driver in a car smashed into a garden fence in a residential neighbourhood.

The incident happened on Saturday lunch time in the Coolnafranky Park area.

Images captured of the aftermath show the wrecked car abandoned on a grass lawn, with significant damage done to the fence.

Two of those in the vehicle made off from the scene following the incident before later being arrested by police on Fountain Road.

Police in Mid Ulster said there were children playing in the area at the time of the crash.

"It is hard to believe that in 2022 we are still dealing with and arresting drink drivers in Mid Ulster on a near daily basis,” a police spokesperson wrote on Facebook.

"At lunchtime today in Cookstown a drunk driver ploughed through Coolnafranky Park and ended up impaling the car on a garden fence.

“As you would expect on a Saturday afternoon, there were children playing in the area at the time. It's a miracle this didn't end differently.

“The two in the car made off but were both arrested a short distance away on Fountain Road. Both are still in the cells this evening with the court file being prepared.

“A big thank you goes to everyone in Coolnafranky this afternoon for your actions preventing the car continuing after it crashed and for your assistance in locating the two individuals.

“Today's operation involved officers from Cookstown Neighbourhood Team, Magherafelt Local Policing Team and Tactical Support Group.”