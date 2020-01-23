'Miraculous': Motorist walks away from mangled wreck after Newtownabbey crash

Two in hospital after separate crash in Co Down

The wreck of the car after the crash in Newtownabbey. Pic PSNI

The wreck of the car after the crash in Newtownabbey. Pic PSNI

The wreck of the car after the crash in Newtownabbey. Pic PSNI

The wreck of the car after the crash in Newtownabbey. Pic PSNI

Police hailed as "miraculous" a driver being able to walk away from a horror crash in Northern Ireland which left the car a mangled wreck.

The one-car collision happened on the Hydepark Road in Newtownabbey at around 1.20am on Thursday.

The black Seat Leon was involved in the incident near the junction of Dermont Manor. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

"More often than not, I find that pictures do the talking," police said in a Facebook post.

Read more Northern Ireland traffic and travel alerts: Latest updates

"Thankfully, or miraculously, everyone walked away from this incident. How, I will never know."

The officer warned people to be careful on the wintry roads.

"Please, please adjust your driving for the conditions," he said.

"Slow down. It's January which means that it's dark in the mornings and dark in the evenings. Some of our roads are extremely greasy and there has been a heavy fog in parts for most of this week during the night and into the early morning.

"With driving you not only have a responsibility for yourself, but for your passengers, other road users and pedestrians."

Police and emergency services at the scene of a serious crash in County Down. Picture by Justin Kernoghan

Meanwhile, in a second separate incident two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Co Down.

The two-car crash happened on the Mountstewart Road, Newtownards at around 8.30am. The injured people were taken to the Ulster Hospital.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Police are investigating and can be contacted on 101.