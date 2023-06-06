Misconduct figures for PSNI officers ‘unbalanced’, says Police Federation

No PSNI officer above the rank of chief inspector was disciplined for misconduct in the five years before 2022, new figures reveal.

However, 174 officers of chief inspector rank and below received a formal sanction over the same duration.

A Freedom of Information request showed 18 officers were dismissed without notice, 21 were dismissed with notice, and three were required to resign.

Two officers were demoted, four had pay reduced, two were fined, 45 received a Final Written Warning and 79 received a Written Warning.

Seventeen chief inspectors were disciplined during the same period, with the outcomes a combination of formal disciplinary measures — a written warning and above — and informal outcomes where management takes action.

The PSNI declined to provide further details on sanctions as this could potentially lead to the identity of the individuals concerned.

However the response confirmed: “No officers above the rank of chief inspector have received a formal discipline sanction.”

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said: “These figures are certainly compelling evidence that there appears to be a disconnect between the imposition and application of sanctions for senior officers and the rank and file below the rank of chief inspector.

“At first glance, these figures are totally unbalanced. They paint a utopian picture of unblemished behaviour by senior officers who seemingly never get things wrong.

“We all know that that is far from the case. Major operational mistakes have been made in the past and, apparently, at no stage has there seen to be any accountability or reprimand.

“Yet, for the people on the frontline who must carry the burden of such poor direction and decision-making by senior officers, there seems to be the full weight of sanction and discipline.

“Put simply, that is neither right nor fair. Based on these figures, there’s clearly room for a thorough review of the processes that are employed to rebuke, reprimand and punitively penalise all officers. Such review has got to be open, transparent, and professionally conducted to ensure balance and fairness. I would contend there is something fundamentally wrong with the system when there is this massive disparity.”

Mr Kelly concluded: “These figures paint a slanted and one-sided narrative and this merits further examination.”