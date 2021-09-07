Miss Northern Ireland 2021 : Cookstown’s Anna Leitch crowned

A primary school teacher will go ahead to compete at the 70th Miss World pageant after being crowned Miss Northern Ireland.

Anna Leitch, who is from Cookstown, was one of 23 women who competed for the top spot at the Miss NI Gala Final 2021 at the Europa Hotel on Monday night.

She was also named Miss Talent after playing the piano during the competition.

The 27-year-old said she was “absolutely over the moon” with her achievement.

Ms Leitch, who is also studying for a Masters in Leadership at Queen’s University Belfast, was followed by first runner up Ruth Armstrong from Crumlin and Miss Antrim Bernadette Hagans from Belfast.

She follows Miss Northern Ireland 2019 Lauren Leckey who had a longer stint as the winner of the competition after it was unable to go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ms Leitch will now look ahead to the 70th Miss World pageant which is set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16.

Ahead on the final of the contest, Ms Leitch posted on social media about how excited she was ahead of “a weekend full of glitz and glam”.

“Excited for what tomorrow brings,” she said.

In another post, she added: “I have had the most incredible experience throughout the Miss Northern Ireland contest and have met some truly incredible people and friends for life, so thank you.”