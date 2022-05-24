Miss Northern Ireland 2022: Ballymena nursing student crowned

New Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska with 1st runner up Poppy Smith and 2nd Runner up Lucy Johnston at The Europa Hotel

Co Antrim woman Daria Gapska has been crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2022 during the Miss NI Gala Final.

It follows a ceremony at the Europa hotel on Monday night.

The 22-year-old nursing student, who was named Miss Nu Delhi at the competition before taking the top spot, was one of 24 women competing.

The Ballymena beauty queen will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World pageant.

She was followed by runner up 19-year-old Lucy Johnston from Armagh and Poppy Smith from Belfast.

Daria, a nursing student, was passed the crown from Miss NI 2021 Anna Leitch.

Ms Leitch took part at this year’s Miss World competition where she went on to place within the top six and was crowned Miss World Europe.

Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, travelled to Belfast to join the esteemed judges at this year's competition.