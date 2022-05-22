Miss World arrives in Belfast to help judge Miss Northern Ireland 2022 beauty pageant

Miss World touched down in Belfast on Saturday night ahead of judging the Miss Northern Ireland final on Monday, its organisers have revealed.

Polish beauty Karolina Bielawska is staying in the city’s Europa Hotel, which is where the 2022 Miss NI final will be held.

The organisers posted on social media: “Miss World Karolina Bielawska has arrived at the Europa Hotel and doesn’t she look amazing!

"We are delighted to announce she will be joining the judging panel on Monday evening for the Miss Northern Ireland Gala Final.”

Monday’s event will be hosted by Cool FM radio presenter Rebecca McKinney, and last year’s Miss Northern Ireland winner, Co Tyrone schoolteacher Anna Leitch.

Ms Leitch placed in the top six at the Miss World 2022 event in March, which saw Ms Bielsawska crowned the overall winner of the oldest-running international beauty pageant.

The 27-year-old Cookstown native – who also made history by becoming the first Miss NI to be named Miss Europe at the Miss World competition this year – shared a photo of herself with Ms Bielsawska to Instagram on Friday.

She wrote: "Miss World 2022 – Karolina Bielawska of Poland will be judging at the Miss NI gala final on Monday night and I am beyond excited! See you soon lovely.”

The Miss NI 2022 contest will see 24 finalists from across the region battle it out to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World contest next year.

The contestants include Liza Kachura – a 19-year-old Ukrainian born accountant, who has taken on the title of Miss Spice Lisburn going into this year’s event – and Rebekah Rutherford from Holywood, Co Down, who started her own sailing and outdoor equipment brand with a focus on female participation in sport during the Covid-19 lockdowns.