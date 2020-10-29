Missiles thrown at police during Derry security operation

Police and ATO at the scene of a security operation on the Glengalliagh Road in Derry on October 29th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) came under fire from missiles, petrol bombs, and fireworks as they carried out a security operation on the Glengalliagh Road in Londonderry on Thursday.

The security operation, taking in three separate areas, has spanned into its third day, with ATO and police now widening their searches.

Youths gathered in the Galliagh around 3pm. They threw missiles, fireworks, and petrol bombs at officers as the operation took place.

Seven police Land Rovers dealt with the majority of the disturbances, with officers in riot gear arriving shortly before 7pm.

The bulk of Thursday's operation focused on an object buried at the side of the Glengalliagh Road.

A controlled explosion was carried out and forensic officers examined the object.

ATO officers then moved to the Greenhaw Road area of the city shortly before 8pm. Searches there are ongoing.

The three-day security operation comes just days after Sunday Life reported MI5 operatives spent two consecutive nights hunting for a New IRA bomb they believe is hidden in north Belfast.

The bomb was believed to be stashed in Belfast and security sources believe that it is due to be used in an imminent attack on a police station.

It is reported to be similar in type to the device the group detonated outside Derry courthouse in January 2019, which was set with a timer.

Sunday life reported that insiders say the bomb is the New IRA's way of hitting back at claims it is finished following the arrest of the group's alleged leadership in a sting set up by double agent Dennis McFadden.

Police earlier posted to social media: The Glengalliagh Road in Derry/Londonderry is closed this afternoon, as police conduct follow-up enquiries in relation to the security alert yesterday in the area.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area & seek alternative main routes for their journey."