Missiles thrown at PSNI during west Belfast bonfire removal

Riot Police and contractors remove wood for a bonfire in the Divis area of west Belfast on August 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Missiles were thrown at riot police as they accompanied contractors removing bonfire material from a site in the Lower Falls area of Belfast yesterday.

Contractors were tasked by the landowner of the site in the Ross Street in the Divis area to remove the material, which had been gathered for a bonfire to mark the anniversary of internment later this month.

Wooden pallets and furniture were removed from waste ground where they had been piled up.

Pictures from the scene show several PSNI Land Rovers, as well as around a dozen armed police wearing helmets, body armour and carrying shields at the bonfire site close to St Peter's Cathedral in the Divis estate, where a crowd of youths had gathered yesterday.

Police said a number of missiles were thrown at officers, none of whom were injured. One member of the public was hit by stone. Officers offered medical assistance, which was declined.

As tension mounted in the inner-city area, firefighters were also called to deal with a blaze at a former Credit Union premises at Ross Street in the Lower Falls area. Police had been mounting patrols in the area and had just withdrawn when the building was set on fire.

PSNI Superintendent Melanie Jones said evidence-gathering cameras were in the area and footage will now be reviewed to identify those involved in the disturbance. "We will continue to work with the local community, representatives and other partners to address this issue, but it is disappointing that some young people and their guardians are not listening to our repeated warnings," she added.

"People who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Parents and guardians have an important obligation to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with.

"Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record," she said.