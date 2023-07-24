Missing appeal: Concern for welfare of vulnerable 18-year-old last seen in west Belfast

What Brandon Botterill was last seen wearing

Police in west Belfast are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 18-year-old, Brandon Botterill.

Brandon, who sometimes uses the name Alex Olsen, is described as having long, thick brown hair, and was last seen in the Hannahstown Hill area at around midday on Monday (July 24).

Brandon was wearing a bright blue coat with yellow and black detail on the back, blue jeans and had no shoes on.

He would be described as vulnerable and can struggle to communicate.

Officers would ask Brandon, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 779 23/07/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.