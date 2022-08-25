Missing appeal for man last seen leaving Belfast ferry terminal

Gerard Courtney was last seen leaving a ferry terminal in Belfast on August 9.

A missing person appeal has been issued for a man last seen leaving a ferry terminal in Belfast earlier this month.

The last sighting of Gerard Courtney was on Tuesday, August 9, at 10.30am as he left the ferry terminal in Belfast and headed towards the Shore Road.

He is described as having brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing an orange hi-visibility vest, dark waterproof jacket, blue shorts, dark coloured undershorts and Adidas Gazelle trainers.

He also had a blue mountain bike, with orange bags on the side and a white helmet.

The PSNI said that he may be heading towards the Republic of Ireland, and have urged anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 1657 for August 14, or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.