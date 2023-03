Missing: 9-year-old Sophie Kane who was last seen in east Belfast

The PSNI have said they are appealing for help from the public to find a missing 9-year-old girl.

Sophie Kane was last seen in the Mersey Street area of east Belfast this afternoon (Sunday) with her parents, but made off from them at around 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has spotted Sophie or knows of her current whereabouts should contact police immediately.”