Missing Belfast dog reunited with 13-year-old owner over a year after being reported stolen

A 13-year-old girl has been reunited with her missing dog by police – over a year after it was reported stolen.

Coco, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix, was reported stolen in June 2021 from its home on the Ormeau Road.

However, officers from the Lisburn Road police station located Coco during a search of a property in the north Belfast area on Thursday.

Police have said it was an intelligence search which led to the discovery of Coco at the property. A microchip check at a veterinarian’s office was able to confirm Coco’s true owners and locate them, after 15 months away.

A 36-year-old man was subsequently cautioned on suspicion of handling stolen goods and our enquiries remain ongoing.

The check also confirmed Coco was in good health. The beloved pet was then reunited with its owner, Chelsea who has just celebrated her 13th birthday.

A police spokesperson said ““It was a great feeling to see the Gray family’s reaction when we arrived unannounced at their front door with Coco in our arms. She certainly knew she was home as she barked loudly when we arrived outside the address.”

“Coco’s return home was also a fantastic late birthday surprise for her owner Chelsea, who celebrated her 13th birthday on Wednesday.

“Our enquiries into the theft of Coco are ongoing but in the meantime we are delighted that we have been able to reunite her with her rightful owners.

“Anyone with any information about the theft of Coco is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 2481 of 27/06/21.”