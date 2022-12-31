Missing Belfast teenager found and reunited with family

A missing teenager has been located after being reported missing.

Police have confirmed the 18-year-old has been safely reunited with his family.

"Thanks to everyone for your help in locating him,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers had previously expressed increasing concern for the young man’s welfare after he was last seen near Belfast City Hospital earlier on New Year’s Eve.

Members of the public had been asked to call 999 with details of his whereabouts.