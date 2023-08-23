Missing Co Tyrone woman found

The PSNI thanked the public for their help in the search for Claire Rock (PA)

A missing Co Tyrone woman has been found, police have confirmed.

A search operation was launched for Claire Rock, 46, after concern was voiced for her welfare.

She had been last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday August 22, in the Square area of Moy, Co Tyrone.

On Wednesday evening a PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Claire Rocks has been located.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland would like to acknowledge the fantastic response from the public and the media, and thank you all for your help.”