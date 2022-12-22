Missing dog: Public appeal and widespread search ongoing for missing spaniel in Cavehill

The pin coordinates at which Coco was last seen

A data camera and thermal drone have been used in searches for a pet spaniel that went missing in the Cavehill area on Wednesday.

Coco’s owners live in Scotland, but returned to Northern Ireland to visit family for the Christmas holidays.

They ventured for a walk up the popular Cavehill mountain in north Belfast on Wednesday afternoon, but after being frightened by another dog, the female dog ran off and has not been seen since.

Family members said Coco is wearing a green collar with all of her details on it and urged anyone who spots her to get in touch.

Lost Paws NI, a local support group that helps search for missing animals, said on Thursday: “We’ve been inundated with appeals from people all over the country looking to come and search for Coco.

“We have spoken to an eyewitness who was one of the last persons to see Coco, and she feels it’s possible that she could have descended down through the thick brushland towards the castle path.

"We have sectioned this general area into zones, please be advised this is a VERY rough guide as to where we’d like some extra traffic. This area is extremely thick, so our drone will not be able to penetrate through as effectively.

“Please ensure that you wear appropriate clothing, be aware of any dangers such as drops/swampy areas etc. if you’re venturing into an area you don’t know, please ensure you’re sharing your location with someone back home.”

On Wednesday night, a thermal drone was deployed up Cavehill to reach areas inaccessible to humans but so far there have been no sightings of Coco.

"There are lots of areas completely covered in thick brush which we’d expect her to take cover in with the heavy winds at the top of Cavehill, so she may not be visible from the air,” Lost Paws NI added.

"We would ask if you see her that you have the ‘what3words’ app ready on your phone and note your location. Please make contact with us or her family and do not engage unless she shows signs of wanting to come to you.

“We currently have a data camera monitoring scented items belonging to Coco, we’d ask if you see them just to ignore them as we want to keep as much familiar scent as possible.”