Sister confident body will be found as PSNI prepares to deploy new technology in search

Not giving up: Lisa Dorrian’s father John and her sisters Michelle (centre) and Joanne (right) sitting at a memorial bench to her at Castle Park in Bangor. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

The sister of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian has said the family is confident her remains will be found next year, with new technology never previously used in Northern Ireland set to assist with the search.