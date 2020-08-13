Missing NI man Seamus McCarney found safe and well

A man from Omagh who has been missing since August 7 has been found safe and well, gardai have confirmed.

Seamus McCarney (34) went missing from Ramelton, Co Donegal where he had been visiting his family and had last been seen in Milford town on Saturday morning, August 8.

Over the past week gardai had issued a number of appeals to help locate him.

Gardai believed that Mr McCarney left Milford town on Sunday August 9 and arrived at Bus arus, in Dublin on Sunday evening.

They saiid that Mr McCarney's family were concerned for his well being.

However on Thursday gardai confirmed that Mr McCarney had now been located safe and well.

Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Kelly said that Mr McCarney had been located in Dublin.

"Great news that Seamus McCarney has been found safe in Dublin," she wrote on social media.

Sinn Fein's Omagh councillor Omagh councillor Barry McEluff said it was "great news".

“Thanks to everyone in Omagh, Donegal and now Dublin who played a part," the former MP said. “The McCarney family are most grateful to their loyal neighbours and friends who helped and showed such solidarity."