Missing person alert for Newry woman Martina McEvoy

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a Newry woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Martina McEvoy was last seen on November 2, with police saying the woman’s family are “worried about her welfare”.

The woman is described as 5’ 6” in height, with brown shoulder length hair and hazel coloured eyes.

Police said the woman drives a grey Nissan Quashqai, registration number YJZ 9822

A spokesperson said online: “If you have any information that could help locate Martina contact 101 quoting ref number 2226 01.11.21.”