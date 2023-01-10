Missing person found dead in Co Tyrone search and rescue operation

The missing person was found deceased in Dungannon Credit: Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North Facebook

A missing person has been found dead in the Co Tyrone area of Northern Ireland, the PSNI has confirmed.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

According to the Search and Rescue Dog Association, the missing person was found following a search in the Dungannon area on Monday evening.

In a social media post, the voluntary group said: “At approximately 19:30 we were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland POLSA, to assist them in identifying the route taken by a missing person, in the Dungannon area, using our Trailing Search Dogs.

“Unfortunately prior to our arrival the missing person was found deceased.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

In a post on social media Lough Neagh Rescue added: “Last night our crews from Antrim, Ardboe and Kinnego were tasked to an incident on the River Blackwater.

“Along with Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team and Police Service of Northern Ireland, our crews quickly conducted a search of the river where we quickly located and recovered the body of a male.

“We would like to thank our crews who, with great dignity and professionalism, were able to return this soul to his loved-ones and help bring closure for the grieving family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman's family at this difficult time. RIP.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Tamnamore Road area of Dungannon on Monday, January 9. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”