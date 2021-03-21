Missing person found in midnight search of Downhill Beach

A coastguard rescue team was called to Downhill Beach late on Saturday night to assist the PSNI in a search for a missing man.

The incident took place shortly before midnight in a search that also involved a PSNI search dog.

The missing man was later found by the coastguard on the beach before they were assessed.

They were then handed into the care of the PSNI before being taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of concern for the safety of a male at Downhill Beach shortly after 11:05pm last night.""Officers responded and located the male who was subsequently transferred to hospital."