Missing woman rescued by helicopter in Ballycastle

A missing woman was rescued in Co Antrim last night after a full air and sea operation was launched.

It’s understood that a walker had been reported missing in the Boulder Fields in Fairhead, Ballycastle.

Coastguard teams were launched from Ballycastle and Coleraine where they located the woman at the Boulder Fields.

The treacherous terrain meant that a decision was made that it was too dangerous to extract the casualty by stretcher.

A request was then made to HMCG Rescue Helicopter 199 from Prestwick which was quickly dispatched to the scene.

After the woman was winched from the scene she was taken to Ballycastle Golf Club where it was reported she was uninjured.