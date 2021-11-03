MLA and policing board member says officer accused with sexual misconduct should lose their job

The Upper Bann MLA said in a statement that while she was shocked to hear of Sinead McGrotty’s ordeal “this is not the first incident involving allegations of improper behaviour towards women by serving PSNI officers.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, a member of the policing board, has said that a serving police officer who was accused of sexual misconduct within the workplace should lose their job.

Civilian worker Sinead McGrotty described her experience of sexual misconduct by a serving police officer on Radio Ulster on Wednesday.

She made claims of inappropriate touching, comments and harassment by the officer.

In an internal disciplinary process, the officer accepted one accusation of inappropriate touching and fined £250 by the force. Ten other allegations were not placed before the disciplinary panel.

Mrs McGrotty said that she was told that she could have to continue to work near or with the officer and if she refused, she herself could be subject to disciplinary action.

Speaking on Radio Ulster, Dolores Kelly has said that she finds it “utterly shocking” that the serving officer has kept their job after these allegations.

“Everyone who works within the police service, whether they are civilian staff or police officers, must be afforded the same level of dignity and respect at work as we all are entitled to and should expect and even more so from police officers who, after all, are responsible for investigating allegations both within and outside of the police service itself,” she said.

“I think police officers should be leading the way in terms of integrity and how they conduct themselves.

“They should not be above the law and I certainly don’t expect a person who holds such a position of power to keep their job in such circumstances.”

She added that it, however “is not as simple” as it seems.

“I can’t be judge, jury and executioner, what I’m saying is that there are standards of behaviour which are expected of all of us and all of us expect to work in a safe environment where we are respected and valued,” said Ms Kelly.

“The Deputy Chief Constable and others have made it very clear that such officers who have been accused of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct should not be in their jobs.”

The Upper Bann MLA said in a statement that while she was shocked to hear of Sinead McGrotty’s ordeal “this is not the first incident involving allegations of improper behaviour towards women by serving PSNI officers.”

“Since the Sarah Everard case in Britain we have seen a spotlight shined on the attitude of our PSNI officers towards women, with a number of PSNI officers investigated for alleged sexual misconduct against women in recent years and some having been jailed as a result of their actions,” she said.

“It is not only within our police service, we need to challenge outdated and misogynistic attitudes wherever we encounter them and thankfully we are starting to see a shift within our society, but there is much work still to be done.

“Chief Constable Simon Byrne has promised an internal review within the PSNI to provide reassurances to women and girls and this must include appropriate punishments for those who have been found guilty of misconduct or who have acted inappropriately,” she added.

“We cannot allow anyone involved in this type of behaviour to remain a police officer. Working as a member of the police services come with unique power and responsibilities and we must expect the same standards from them as we do from everyone else in society. In my role on the Policing Board I will be stressing the importance of education and training to make sure that the necessary cultural shift takes place within our police to ensure that incidents like this become a thing of the past.”

The Police Chief Constable faces questions by the policing board on Thursday.