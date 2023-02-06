MLA calls for ‘zero tolerance’ after wife killer takes senior Orange Order role

Sinn Fein MLA says ‘there must be no place for violence against women’

A Sinn Fein MLA has said “there must be no place for misogyny, domestic abuse and violence against women in society” after it was revealed a man who killed his wife over 20 years ago has been elevated to a senior position within the Orange Order.

The Orange Order has not yet issued any comment following the decision to appoint Stephen Fulton, now 77, as Worshipful Grand Master of Cookstown LOL No3

Mr Fulton was convicted of manslaughter in 1999 and served five years in jail for shooting his wife Corien Fulton in the head because he feared she would leave him.

While not commenting directly on the decision of the Cookstown lodge, Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon said attitudes towards violence against women have to change.

“Misogyny and the domestic abuse and violence against women and girls claims the lives of 16 women on this island every year and is impacting on thousands of women every day,” she said.

“All of society must stand against this. There must be zero tolerance for misogynistic violence and abuse.”

The Orange Order is expected to consider its response, and said it will respond in due course.

Mrs Fulton (24) died after being shot in the couple’s home at Old Rectory Heights, Cookstown, with Mr Fulton’s sentence handed out after an Omagh Crown Court judge accepted “his actions had been substantially impaired by a classifiable mental disorder”.

Sentencing Mr Fulton, judge Mr Justice Gillen said the accused “deserved credit for his guilty plea” and that it was accepted he was “genuinely remorseful and there was a measure of provocation by your wife’s threatened departure”.

Mr Fulton had been at an Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) summer training camp in England when she called to tell him that she was leaving him for another man.

Mr Fulton returned home and used his army-issue handgun to kill his wife, 20 years his junior.

A former part-time staff sergeant in the RIR, he moved back to Cookstown after getting out of prison, rejoined the Orange Order and is now its most senior figure in the Co Tyrone town.

It’s understood members of Cookstown LOL No3 have always been aware of Mr Fulton’s previous conviction.

Approached about his wife Corien’s killing, Mr Fulton told the Sunday Life: “It happened over 20 years ago and I’ve did my time. Someone from within the Orange Order has been on to you and betrayed me. I don’t know what else to say.”

However, Mr Fulton’s appointment does have support within the lodge, with fellow Orangeman Trevor Carson defending his elevation saying: “Stephen served his time and paid his debt to society. He’s a good man.”

Others within the institution though have described the appointment of Mr Fulton to a top job in the organisation as a “PR disaster”.

“It brings shame on the Orange, there is no justification for it,” an insider said.

“It’s bad enough having a convicted wife killer as a member, but to make him a worshipful grand master is really offensive.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the announcement in the local paper with a big picture of Fulton sitting there among a crowd of senior Orangemen with his sash on.

“This will turn into a big scandal and the Orange is going to get hammered because of it, and rightly so.”