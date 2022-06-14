MLA Claire Sugden: Department of Justice needs to focus on its code of conduct following Winkie Irvine charges

A former justice minister has said her former department needs to look at how effectively its code of conduct is implemented in the wake of weapons charges being laid against leading loyalist Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine.

Mr Irvine was remanded in custody last Saturday on a series of firearms charges following his arrest in north Belfast last Wednesday.

Mr Irvine has been heavily involved in public funded peace and reconciliation projects in the last few years, including his role as a project manager with Belfast based Intercomm, which advocates for change in Belfast’s interface communities.

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden, who served as justice minister from 2016-17, said that while the funding for programmes aimed at tacking paramilitary crime and helping communities come together are vital, there needs to be a guarantee that the money is going into the right hands.

“It’s not so much does the Department of Justice need to look at the funding itself,” said Ms Sugden. “The funding is important and there is so much good work being done by groups across Northern Ireland, it’s about whether there is enough oversight of the organisation the funding is going to.

“There needs to be accountability. There needs to be a greater focus on the code of conduct. As MLAs we sign up to a code of conduct which covers how we conduct ourselves in public life.

"A lot of these peace and reconciliation projects and community groups survive on public money and they do play a vital role in the communities they serve. They are taking a lead in changing Northern Ireland, but there are standards which should be expected.

“It’s inevitable that some people who may have previously been involved in the activities they are now trying to steer people away from will be involved in groups,” she added.

“It’s important that they are as they are close to the communities they are working in and can help people move away from the type of crimes we all want to see disappear from our society.

“But once they are in that position there must be certain standards upheld.

“When public money is involved, we need to be in a position to reassure people that it’s in the right hands.”

Winston Irvine (46), from the Balliysillan area of Belfast is due to return to court on July 1.

He was arrested after police found a pistol, an airgun and more than 200 rounds of various types of bullets in a bag in the boot of his car on Wednesday morning. Numerous items of UVF memorabilia and £3,000 in cash were also found in a follow-up search of his home.

Mr Irvine, a former Progressive Unionist Party press officer, holds a number of publicly-funded roles including his employment with Intercomm, working on peace-building initiatives where his salary is paid by the taxpayer and other organisations such as the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

In March, Irvine sat on the application panel of a multi-million IFI programme to encourage safer community celebrations around loyalist bonfires, with groups encouraged to apply for grants.

He also represented Intercomm at a Communities in Transition (CIT) event last month. CIT is a £23m Executive Office fund set up to end paramilitarism.