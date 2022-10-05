MLA condemns ‘terrible’ daylight attack in Co Down which left one person hospitalised

An MLA for south Down has said an attack in the area has caused “considerable distress” for the local community.

Emergency services responded to an incident at a housing development in Co Down on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call in relation to attend the Downe Avenue area of Downpatrick at 4.59pm.

An emergency crew was despatched and the Charity Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene with HEMS crew on board.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to RVH in Belfast," an NIAS spokesperson added.

A number of police vehicles are in attendance and PSNI officers have put a cordon in place.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of an altercation in the Downe Avenue area of Downpatrick this afternoon, Wednesday 5 October.

"There are no further details at present.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath has condemned what he described as a “daylight attack” at the Downpatrick housing estate.

Mr McGrath urged anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police.

South Down MLA said: "This was a terrible incident which took place in broad daylight in the middle of a residential area.

"It was a very frightening experience for people in the area and our thoughts are with the victim of the attack who has been taken to hospital where they will hopefully make a full recovery from their injuries.”

He added: "The attendance of the air ambulance underscores the seriousness of this matter and I would like to thank the emergency services who responded and treated the victim in difficult circumstances.

"This attack has caused considerable distress to the local community and I would appeal for anyone with any information about what took place to come forward to police as soon as possible and help them with their investigation."