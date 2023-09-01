MLA criticises ‘polarising’ Jordan Peterson ahead of Belfast event

An Assembly member has said people would be “well within their rights” to protest at controversial Canadian author Jordan Peterson’s event in Belfast.

The psychologist and media commentator will bring his Beyond Order tour to Belfast in October.

The event will see Peterson take to the stage at the SSE Arena on October 15 to promote his book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

Peterson came to prominence throughout the 2010s partly due to his controversial views on so-called "culture war" issues such as white privilege, gender-neutral pronouns and gender roles.

In 2016, he released a series of YouTube videos criticising plans by the Canadian government to introduce gender identity and expression as prohibited grounds for discrimination.

He published his self-help book – 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – in 2018, before releasing Beyond Order in 2021.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has slammed Peterson ahead of his visit to Belfast next month.

“Jordan Peterson has largely shot to fame for his obscene and polarising attacks on repressed sections of our society,” he said.

“His sexist views on women, his attacks on LGBTQ+ community, and his downplaying of real and structural racism should be condemned and rejected.

“Peterson preys on the fears and unfulfilled aspirations of a mainly young, male audience, who have been let down by a broken economic system.

“People would be well within their rights to take a stand against Jordan Peterson in Belfast.”

On August 15, prominent writers criticised how their negative reviews had been misquoted or misrepresented on the back cover of a paperback edition of Peterson’s book to give the impression they had praised it.

Peterson has also established a podcast – The Jordan B Peterson Podcast – and in June 2022 found his personal Twitter account was suspended under the site’s “hateful conduct policy”.

The author also had two YouTube videos demonetised, including one where he said gender-affirming care was “Nazi medical experiment-level wrong”.

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter – which he later rebranded to X – in November 2022, Peterson’s account was restored.

His work has divided opinion worldwide and has sparked protests and rallies on both sides at a number of his previous lectures.