MLA Gerry Carroll renews call for PSNI to ban plastic bullets

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called on the PSNI to ban the use of plastic bullets.

The west Belfast MLA reiterated his position on their use by police who describe plastic bullets, also known as attenuating energy projectiles, as a “less lethal option” to live rounds, after a meeting with families whose loved ones have been killed and maimed by plastic and rubber bullets.

“Plastic bullets have proven deadly in the hands of the British army and police,” he said.

“These bullets, re-designed and rebranded as attenuating energy projectiles, can kill and must be completely banned.”

Last year, the human rights charity Amnesty International condemned the use of plastic bullets alongside water cannons by police, after disorder broke out in Belfast.

The group said in a statement “Police using water cannons and plastic bullets is an extremely alarming development, particularly if deployed against children.”

"The police also need to avoid tactics that exacerbate tension, and instead adopt an approach that de-escalates the situation.”

“We have very serious concerns that the potential for AEPs to cause serious injury and death, particularly to the most vulnerable in society such as children, a risk highlighted by the PSNI’s own guidance on AEPs.”

The PSNI’s own guidance on their use of plastic bullets states they are not to be used as crowd control technology.

Instead, they have been “designed for use as a less lethal option in situations where officers are faced with individual aggressors whether such aggressors are acting on their own or as part of a group.”

“Plastic bullets travel at devastating speed and can have life-altering and fatal results, particularly for young people” continued the west Belfast MLA.

“Yet the PSNI disgracefully fired plastic bullets at youths during disturbances at a West Belfast interface last year” said Mr Carroll, who says he has written to the current Justice Minister, Naomi Long for more information on appeals made to the police over their use.

In response to Mr Carroll’s’s comments, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, of the Police Service’s Operational Support Department, said “Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) are only deployed in situations of serious public disorder when the use is judged to be absolutely necessary to prevent loss of life, serious injury or substantial damage to property.”

“The issue, deployment and use of AEP systems is strictly regulated and falls within national guidelines.”

“Use of AEPs is approved by a senior officer, of Assistant Chief Constable rank or above, and is automatically referred by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to the Police Ombudsman's Office on all occasions.”