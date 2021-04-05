MLA Gerry Kelly's Easter Rising tweet sparks unionist fury

Unionists hit out last night over an Easter Sunday social media post by Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly.

The North Belfast MLA, who is a member of the Policing Board, tweeted to his 47,000 followers: "Easter 1916 - The beginning of the end for the British Empire.

"Easter 2021 - The End Game."

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said Mr Kelly was simply trying to "goad" unionists at a politically sensitive moment.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last night, Mr Beattie said: "It is every republican's right to remember Easter 1916, and I have no issue with that.

"But Gerry Kelly's tweet was not about remembering or commemorating that day,

"It was about goading unionists because of what's been happening over the last number of days.

"Republicans need to remember that they are not innocent parties in any of this.

"The rhetoric which has come out of them in regards to the police has been nothing more than an utter disgrace, and they need to own up to that.

"So, at this really pivotal time, the likes of Gerry Kelly, the likes of myself and the likes of others really do need to think about the language we are using."

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said: "This is Easter Rising rhetorical fodder for the republican base.

"Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness said the same 20 years ago, but Northern Ireland remains within the Union.

"Gerry Kelly knows he's talking nonsense but is using this to try to distract from the shambles Sinn Fein has made of Covid regulations and law and order."

The TUV also slammed the tweet.

"Not that long ago Sinn Fein were promising their supporters a united Ireland by 2016, so I don't think anyone will be unduly concerned by Kelly's predictions," a party spokesman said last night.

"Indeed, every time Kelly or those of similar unrepentant terrorist pedigree seek to play to the gallery with such comments, they only serve to remind us all of the nature of the wooing tactics they employed for 30 years in trying to deliver their 'new Ireland'."

Responding to the row, Sinn Fein said: "The conversation on Irish Unity is under way, it is inclusive and it is thriving across the island.

"It would fit Doug Beattie, the UUP and political unionism better to show leadership and stop whipping up tensions, which has already led to days of rioting and attacks on police."