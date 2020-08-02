MLA hits out at 'campaign of sectarian intimidation' against Catholic community in north Belfast

General view of a house in north Belfast after a home and vehicle in the Kilcoole area was targeted by sectarian thugs. Photo by Press Eye.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has hit out at an "ongoing campaign of sectarian intimidation" against the Catholic community in north Belfast.

Mr Kelly, who sits on the Policing Board, said a Catholic family in the Kilcoole area had sectarian graffiti saying "KAT (Kill All Taigs) sprayed on their home and car over night.

“This is the latest in a string of incidents in the greater Ballysillan/Cavehill area, including homes allocated to Catholics targeted in Tyndale and attacks on property and sectarian flags and banners being erected in Cavehill in a bid to mark out territory and intimidate residents," he said.

“This sectarian thuggery is despicable.

“It is an orchestrated attempt to intimidate Catholics and create community tensions."

Mr Kelly called on public representatives to speak out against the "cowardly and bigoted" campaign of harassment and intimidation.

“The people behind this campaign of intimidation must be faced down and I call on anyone with any information on those responsible to bring it forward to the police," he added.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “The painting of a murderous slogan – Kill All Taigs – on the front of a house in the Kilcoole area last night is an outrage which has both destroyed a home and left the north Belfast community shocked and disgusted.

“This cowardly assault on a home by sectarian thugs is an attack both on those who lived there and on the entire community in the area – many of whom have registered their disgust at what has taken place.

"This is nothing more than sectarian territory-marking which speaks directly to the sick state-of-mind of those who carried it out. They offer nothing to the communities where they carry out such hate-filled criminal acts.

“I’ve visited the scene and met with those living at the house who are understandably shaken. I’ve spoken to both the Police and the Housing Executive who are providing assistance. I would urge anyone with any information to contact PSNI on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“It is vital that all political leaders condemn this action for what it is – a sectarian hate crime which has no place in our community.”

Inspector Philip McCullagh said: "A report was made at around 8:15am today (Sunday 2nd August) that graffiti had been painted on the door of a property in Kilcoole Gardens in north Belfast and on a car parked at the address.

"Enquiries are continuing into this matter, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 693 of 02/08/20."