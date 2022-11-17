MLA holds baby son born seven weeks early as he comes out of incubator on World Prematurity Day

An MLA has praised staff caring for her baby son at a Northern Ireland hospital after he was able to come out of his incubator on World Prematurity Day.

Sinn Fein’s Orlaithi Flynn gave birth seven weeks early on Tuesday night.

The west Belfast representative revealed “our determined little fighter was strong enough to come off his incubator” in the ICU ward in Craigavon Area Hospital.

Ms Flynn also shared a picture on social media.

“Our precious son arrived into the world on Tuesday night 7 weeks early,” she wrote on Twitter.

"2day #WorldPrematurityDay2022 our determined little fighter was strong enough 2 come out of his incubator in the intensive care ward in Craigavon hospital, I can’t thank the maternity & neo natal teams enough.”

Many colleagues at Stormont have replied with messages of congratulations to the new mum who has previously opened up about her difficulties trying to conceive including surgery and IVF.

“Comhghairdeas mór, he’s just adorable,” Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald replied.

Elected representatives from other political parties also reached out with messages of support including People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

"Comhghairdeas. Hope everyone doing ok Orlaithi,” he wrote.

The Alliance Party’s Kate Nicholl also responded saying: “Congratulations! Sending lots of love to you both x”.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole also send a message of “Congratulations”.

Ms Flynn previously took to social media back in July in a bid to “give at least one person a small bit of hope or comfort who might be on a similar journey”.

"The past few years have been emotional and difficult at times as I have went through my own journey of trying to conceive, having surgery, going through IVF and losing our first pregnancy,” she added on Facebook at the time.

"Second time around, our miracle came true and yesterday we found out the most special news; we are having a son."

Alongside pictures of her cradling her baby bump and celebrating the news with family she added: "I will count my blessings every single day and never forget the love and support that all my family, friends and staff from the NHS have shown me throughout this time."