MLA Mervyn Storey's tribute to Sam McConaghie, who inspired his political career

A senior DUP member has paid tribute to a former Ballymoney councillor who inspired him to get involved in politics.

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey spoke of his sadness at the passing of Sam McConaghie.

Mr Storey said: "I would not have been involved in public life without the help, assistance and friendship of Sam."

The former DUP minister said Mr McConaghie allowed him to contest his seat when he retired in 2001. "Sam enabled me to take my first tentative steps in public life and I want to thank him," Mr Storey added.

Mr McConaghie is survived by his wife Ellen, sons Tommy, James, Allen and David and daughter Janice.