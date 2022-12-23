MLA questions wisdom of outdoor dining ‘parklets’ in Bangor

An Assembly member has questioned the wisdom of outdoor dining ‘parklets’ in Bangor, saying that: “We’re not Brazil, we’re Norn Ireland”.

Parklets are outdoor uncovered, dining areas but are “constructed on current valuable and much used on-street car parking bays”, Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers said.

“I am sure that when Ards and North Down Borough Council decided to install parklets in various locations in Bangor it was with the best of intentions. However, I do not share their enthusiasm.

“When I look at these outdoor structures I am reminded of that Green and White Army World Cup football anthem, ‘We’re not Brazil, we’re Norn Ireland’. Why anyone would think such exposed outdoor gathering points are a good idea in our climate has mystified me. Every skiff of even a summer shower will leave the metal seats too damp to sit on.”

Mr Chambers’ other gripe is about the location of one of these parklets, three units near traffic lights at the top of Bangor’s High Street. “Anyone eating their fish supper or enjoying their carry out coffee will be exposed to toxic exhaust fumes produced by the vehicles stopped at the lights and just a few feet away,” he said..

But his biggest concerns is “the loss of valuable on-street car parking”.

“I want to see Bangor City centre thrive and traders prosper. However I think this project will be counter productive to those aspirations,” he said.