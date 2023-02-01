MLA repeats call for NI Secretary to order public inquiry into Omagh bombing

Police officers and firefighters inspect the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh (Paul McErlane/PA) — © Paul McErlane

An MLA has urged Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to hold a public inquiry into the Omagh Bombing.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan was speaking after reports that a decision will be announced on Thursday.

The ‘Real IRA’ bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town on August 15, 1998.

Killing 29 people, it was the biggest single atrocity in the NI Troubles.

He said the Omagh Bomb families have provided powerful testimony to the courts, the Irish Government and the British Government on the need for a full public inquiry into the events of 15th August 1998.

“The evil committed against this community and against our people has left lives shattered and unalterably changed,” Mr McCrossan added.

“The people of Omagh deserve the truth about what happened that day. I know this is a British Government that seems not to value the importance of truth and justice for victims and survivors but I hope that the Secretary of State has listened to the sincere and urgent appeal from the families.

" I hope that he has given the fullest consideration to the judgment of the High Court and that he will arrive at the inescapable conclusion that a public inquiry is necessary.”

He continued: “I have made representations directly to both governments on behalf of the Omagh families.

“I welcome a commitment from former Taoiseach Micheál Martin made at the end of last year in a letter to me that the Irish Government will look again at its approach to the investigation of the Omagh bomb in light of the 2021 High Court judgment and particularly if a public inquiry is called here.

“The people of Omagh deserve answers.”