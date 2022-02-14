MLA Robbie Butler opens up about ‘joy’ of fostering children

UUP MLA Robbie Butler has spoken of his “joy” fostering children over the past 16 years. The father of two recently decided to foster three siblings under the age of seven with his wife Belinda.

Mr Butler took to Twitter last week to make the announcement.

He tweeted: “Mrs B and I recently increased our family with 3 brilliant sibling children, all under 7. This afternoon I’ve spent about 2 hours watching them in a soft play spot in Lisburn. This is what life’s about. Make a difference, stop talking about it. #Foster #Adopt #Children #Hope.”

He told BBC’s Talkback on Monday that “if anyone was to look into the depth and scale of need for children in our care system there wouldn’t be too many of us that wouldn’t have a heart to [foster].”

“We have roughly 15 to 16 children entering our care system every week,” he said.

“It is so vital that anybody who has the capacity can try and make a difference to their lives.”

The Lagan Valley MLA said that his own kids were young, he was working in the fire service and his wife was beginning her nursing career when they first began fostering.

“We became aware of the need and we looked into it,” he said.

“There was a saying that came back to me from friend said that stuck with me that ‘you can always find the time to do things you want to do’ so we started fostering and started out with just short-term and respite fostering.

“The first little boy we had we absolutely fell in love with, he was just over two and he was taken out of his home,” he added.

“He had some behavioural issues and couldn’t really walk, we had that boy for 6 weeks and he was transformed, he was out of nappies and turned into a really engaging and clever young boy and it was clear all he needed was that time.

“When we had that little boy it absolutely cemented our desire to try and make a difference.”

Mr Butler added that those wishing to foster should “go into it with their eyes wide open” but adds that there is plenty of support for foster parents.

He explained that he and his UUP colleagues are hoping to bring the Adoption and Children’s bill to debate in the Assembly today (Monday February 14).

“This legislation will bring Northern Ireland into the 21st century and make it fit for purpose,” he said.

“It is very family and child-centred so well done to Robin Swann for doing that.”

Mr Butler and his wife has, to date, fostered almost 40 children ranging between the ages of 6 months right up to teenagers.

He explained that they aimed to foster children who were either the same age or younger to their own children, Adam and Robyn.

“it can be challenging at times because you are diverting some of your attention and some of your love, some of your capacity, but I would say they got a really good insight and it was good for establishing their appreciation of where some young people come from,” he said.

“Every one of the children we loved, but when you have confidence in the services around you and know that they are moving on to be somewhere that is better for them, there is great comfort in that too.

“In reality sometimes all you do is for a night or a weekend or a fortnight, sometimes longer, but the majority are for those time frames.”

Mr Butler said they mostly provided respite care for other foster carers or in emergency situations.

“The fostering network really is a team,” he said.

“There were different forums and they were great support.”