MLA says road defects figures ‘clearly indicate an east-west divide’

Concerns over the disparity in the state of NI's roads have been raised

An MLA has voiced her concern over an "east-west" divide in the condition of Northern Ireland's roads.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton, who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, was speaking after the Belfast Telegraph revealed that more than 100,000 road defects have been detected on Northern Ireland's roads in the last year.

Over the same period, around 77,000 defects were repaired by Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Read more More than 100,000 defects found on NI roads in just 12 months

Looking closer at the figures, there is wide disparity between the defects detected/repaired across the various council areas.

Ms Barton said: “These figures clearly indicate an east-west divide in the condition of our roads. In Fermanagh Omagh council area, there were 11,422 reported defects with only 7,541 repaired, leaving 33% unrepaired, while in Mid Ulster, there were 12,976 reported defects, with only 376 unrepaired.

"This contrasts greatly with the east of Northern Ireland, where for example Ards and North Down council area have had 4870 defects reported and Belfast 5,605, while in Lisburn and Castlereagh, only 2% of reported defects go unrepaired.

"The maintaining of our roads is an essential function of DFI and it is very concerning that a third of defects remain unrepaired. We are now at the beginning of another winter, where weather conditions will further increase the deterioration of our roads.

"I therefore call on the Minister of Infrastructure to urgently put in place the finance and resources needed to adequately maintain and repair our roads to their proper standard and remove the apparent east-west divide in the conditions and of our roads.”

According to DfI figures, the Newry, Mourne and Down council area tops the list in terms of problem roads, with a total of 17,118 road defects detected between November 1, 2020 and October 31 this year. Newry, Mourne and Down was followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (16,342 defects) and Mid Ulster (12,976).

In terms of areas with the most repairs, 15,823 were carried out in the Newry, Mourne and Down council area, followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (13,447 repairs) and Mid Ulster (12,600).

In response to the figures, DfI said: “Minister Mallon will continue to work equitably, as always, across all Council areas to improve the condition of the road network for all road users. She is, however, constrained by the level of funding available.

“There is a rolling programme of maintenance and repairs across the road network. All roads are inspected on a regular basis and all defects which meet the Department’s current intervention levels are recorded and prioritised for repair. Repairs to potholes are being taken forward on a priority basis, to match the capacity of our internal and external contractors to carry out such repairs.

"The opening 2021/22 structural maintenance capital budget is £80 million for Northern Ireland. This includes £17m for a the ‘road recovery fund’ with £15million of this allocated to rural roads, which is a 50% increase on last year.

“Significant programmes of work have been delivered across all areas in 2021/22, in particular on rural roads.”

Road defects were highlighted recently after safety concerns were raised over a 6ft pothole in Fermanagh, which is deep and wide enough for someone to stand in.

Back in 2019, an independent review into the funding of road repairs here, carried out by UK highways expert Jim Barton, recommended - among several other measures - significantly increased funding to tackle the problem.