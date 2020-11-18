MLA shock after man shot in knee in Newtownabbey attack

A man aged in his 50s has been shot in the knee in an incident in Newtownabbey.

Police attended the scene in the New Mossley area on Wednesday evening at around 7pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which police have said are not life threatening but may be life changing.

Alliance South Antrim MLA John Blair said he was shocked to learn of the "brutal" attack.

"My thoughts are with the victim,” said Mr Blair.

“This comes in the wake of the most recent report into paramilitarism and is a sobering reminder there is much left to be done to combat it. This violent attack is also an indication guns still remain on our streets.

“I appeal to anyone with information to contact police with it immediately.”

Inspector Julian Buchanan added: "Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I appeal to anyone with information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1690 of 18/11/20."

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.