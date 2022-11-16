MLA turns up to black tie dinner in Belfast… one month early

Justin McNulty turns up to black tie event one month early

An MLA has turned up at a black tie event one month too early.

Justin McNulty shared details of the mix-up in his social calendar on social media on Tuesday evening.

"Rocked up to the Gala Dinner to celebrate the opening of the @UlsterUni Belfast Campus and discovered I’m a month early,” he posted on Twitter.

Many followers found the SDLP representative’s mistake entertaining with a large number noting a resemblance to 007 agent James Bond.

���� Rocked up to the Gala Dinner to celebrate the opening of the @UlsterUni Belfast Campus and discovered I’m a month early �� pic.twitter.com/HfrFuUKrkd — Justin McNulty (@JustinMcNu1ty) November 15, 2022

"Spend the night walking into bars and asking for a Vodka Martini… shaken...” one user replied.

Another said: “Ah, Mr Bond, we weren’t expecting you.”

Many Twitter users were undecided as to whether the error served as an example of poor time keeping or exemplary punctuality.

Others praised the Newry and Armagh MLA for sharing the relatable mishap rather than sneaking straight home.

“Love it!” one user said.

"A kid rocked up to school in an animal onesie a few years ago, to find it was not in fact pyjama day and the whole class was in normal uniform.”