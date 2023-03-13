MLA welcomes removal of UVF flag erected outside Co Down chapel

An Alliance MLA Kellie who expressed disgust after a UVF flag was erected outside a chapel in Kircubbin has welcomed its removal.

Strangford representative Kellie Armstrong thanked those responsible for taking down the “despicable” emblem at Inishargy.

“I hope it was the person who put it up, who finally realised what they did was wrong,” she tweeted.

“I have a feeling it was someone else.

"Whoever did it, thank you.”

It follows an earlier post on Saturday in which the MLA for Strangford condemned the sectarian incident.

“Disgusted to see a UVF flag erected on a telegraph pole at St Mary Star of the Sea, Inishargy, Kircubbin.

“The UVF is an illegal, proscribed organisation. Whoever erected this flag at a Catholic chapel highlights just how disrespectful & despicable these sectarian criminals are.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt also commented on the incident.

He said: “As some are into whataboutery re the UVF flag mentioned earlier, Terrorism is/was wrong, period.

"Commemorating any organisation/individual in a public space is/was, therefore, offensive. End of.

"No further comment from me as I am travelling the rest of the day.”

It comes after graffiti that read “kill all Taigs” and “no Fenians welcome” appeared outside a bookmakers in Derry’s Tullyally area on Monday.

The PSNI said it was treating the incident as a “hate crime.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Derry is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming city and those who painted this disgusting sectarian graffiti do not reflect the opinions of the good people of Tullyally who just want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“Those responsible need to wise up and move with the times.”

SDLP Councillor for the Waterside area, Sean Mooney, said to describe this as “reprehensible” is “putting it mildly”.

He continued: “I understand that this has been taken down but it should never have gone up in the first place.